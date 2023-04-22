CSK vs SRH: Theekshana tries to impart some change in each delivery, says Stephen Fleming

Maheesh Theekshana is resourceful - he bowls variations like the flicker and the carrom ball and is deceptive with his pace variation. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming chose to highlight it with reference to the Aiden Markram dismissal after his team’s seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday.

Markram was caught behind off a quicker, bouncier ball from Theekshana. M.S. Dhoni pouched a remarkable catch.

“He’s very skilful and subtle with his skill. He’s always coming at a player. So, you can’t really get a rhythm as a hitter. His deceptive change of pace just makes hitters kick themselves at times.

“And even today (Friday), that little bit faster, a bit more bounce (Markram wicket). So, there is some sort of changes in each delivery that can just keep players on their toes. He did very well to get that wicket (Markram’s). Good catch by MS (Dhoni),” Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

He said that his team was “not overly comfortable yet” with the home conditions and the ball didn’t skid as much as was expected in the second half. In that context, he was appreciative of Theekshana’s effort and said it bodes well for his team’s future home games.

“He’s working into a bit of form. He has been bowling well. He is trying to find his pace in different grounds, and trying to get his pace on this ground, more importantly, which is where we really want him to own and dominate. So, it was a good day for him. And some good learning for us.”

Enduring Chennai’s Heat

Fleming also said that coping with the heat (climate) and the tightly-packed, busy upcoming schedule is going to be a “massive challenge.”

CSK played Hyderabad on Friday and is due to play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata on Sunday.

“Yes, big challenge is coming up. We’ve had a really good draw so far. But we are about to embark on a busy couple of weeks. So, we’re well aware of the challenges. The day games that we have this year are early in May. And it’s a real concern. So, we just have to wait for those and make sure that the medical staff which we have are very good to keep the guys hydrated.

“But there’s no doubt about it. It’s a massive challenge. The afternoon games here, the last game in Delhi, I’ll be sitting inside, that’s for sure! We just gotta play well. It’s the same for both sides and it’s one of the challenges of doing well in the IPL.

“The travel is more exhausting than what people think. So, managing that and making sure that it’s smooth with the manager that we’ve got a good process for that. And just making sure the boys rest often and keep their energy high, reducing trainings to a degree. Funnily enough, winning helps as well, because it’s that good positive feel when you can relax a little bit on your own decision-making and concentrate on the things that matter,” he said in the post-match press conference.