CSK names Akash Singh as Mukesh Choudhary’s replacement

Chennai Super Kings has named Akash Singh as replacement for injured Mukesh Choudhary on Friday,

The four-time champion announced that Choudhary is recovering from a stress fracture and hence, is side-lined from the 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL).

The left-arm seamer had picked up 16 wickets last season when CSK finished ninth on the points table.

Akash Singh, who was a part of India’s Under-19 World Cup team in 2020, has previously played for Rajasthan Royals. The left-arm pacer has so far played nine T20s besides nine List A matches and five First-Class games and has 31 wickets against his name.

He will join CSK at his base price of INR 20 Lakh.