CSK drops four catches, two of those by Jadeja; lets MI off the hook

Chennai Super Kings' sloppy catching made the difference in a -run defeat against the Mumbai Indians at the D. Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. CSK dropped four catches, two of those by captain Ravindra Jadeja, unarguably one of the best fielders in the world.

The dropped chances allowed Mumbai Indians off the hook time and again.

Jadeja dropped Dewald Brevis on two at mid-off off Mitchell Santer’s first over. Santner was again at the receiving end when Jadeja dropped a second catch, this time of MI debutant Hrithik Shokeen in the 12th over.

Rohit Sharma's poor form in IPL 2022 continues, out for duck vs CSK

All-rounder Shivam Dube was the culprit in the 19th over, dropping Jaydev Unadkat at deep point off Dwaine Pretorius.

But the most expensive drop was of Tilak Varma, who made an unbeaten 51 off 43 and ensured that Mumbai Indians went past 150. Dwayne Bravo dropped a straightforward chance off Mukesh Choudhary's bowling at slip in the fifth over when Varma had made just 2.

What's more, M.S. Dhoni too missed a tough stumping chance of Suryakumar Yadav in the second over.