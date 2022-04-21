Rohit Sharma's poor form in IPL 2022 continues, out for duck vs CSK

Rohit Sharma's dismal season with the bat continued as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck against the Chennai Super Kings in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. This was Rohit's 14th duck in the IPL.

Rohit hit a in-swinging length ball straight to Mitchell Santner at mid-on. Rohit now has 114 runs in seven matches this IPL, at an average of 16.29. His highest score is 41.