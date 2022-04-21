IPL News

Rohit Sharma's poor form in IPL 2022 continues, out for duck vs CSK

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma's dismal season with the bat continued as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck against the Chennai Super Kings in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

21 April, 2022 19:40 IST

Rohit Sharma's poor form continues in IPL 2022.   -  SPORTZPICS

Rohit Sharma's dismal season with the bat continued as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck against the Chennai Super Kings in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. This was Rohit's 14th duck in the IPL.

CSK vs MI: Five memorable IPL matches between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians  

Rohit hit a in-swinging length ball straight to Mitchell Santner at mid-on. Rohit now has 114 runs in seven matches this IPL, at an average of 16.29. His highest score is 41.

Rohit Sharma

vs DC - 41 (32b) - Kuldeep Yadav

vs RR - 10 (5b) - Prasidh Krishna

vs KKR - 3 (12b) - Umesh Yadav

vs RCB - 26 (15b) - Harshal Patel

vs PBKS - 28 (17b) - Kagiso Rabada

vs LSG - 6 (7b) - Avesh Khan

vs CSK - 0 (2b) - Mukesh Choudhary

Indians with most ducks in T20 cricket:

Rohit Sharma - 22*

Piyush Chawla - 21

Harbhajan Singh - 19

Ajinkya Rahane - 19

Most ducks in IPL history:

Rohit Sharma - 14*

Piyush Chawla - 13

Harbhajan Singh - 13

Ajinkya Rahane - 13

