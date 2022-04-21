IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News Rohit Sharma's poor form in IPL 2022 continues, out for duck vs CSK IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma's dismal season with the bat continued as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck against the Chennai Super Kings in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Team Sportstar 21 April, 2022 19:40 IST Rohit Sharma's poor form continues in IPL 2022. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 21 April, 2022 19:40 IST Rohit Sharma's dismal season with the bat continued as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck against the Chennai Super Kings in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. This was Rohit's 14th duck in the IPL. CSK vs MI: Five memorable IPL matches between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians Rohit hit a in-swinging length ball straight to Mitchell Santner at mid-on. Rohit now has 114 runs in seven matches this IPL, at an average of 16.29. His highest score is 41.Rohit Sharmavs DC - 41 (32b) - Kuldeep Yadavvs RR - 10 (5b) - Prasidh Krishnavs KKR - 3 (12b) - Umesh Yadavvs RCB - 26 (15b) - Harshal Patelvs PBKS - 28 (17b) - Kagiso Rabadavs LSG - 6 (7b) - Avesh Khanvs CSK - 0 (2b) - Mukesh ChoudharyIndians with most ducks in T20 cricket:Rohit Sharma - 22*Piyush Chawla - 21Harbhajan Singh - 19Ajinkya Rahane - 19Most ducks in IPL history:Rohit Sharma - 14*Piyush Chawla - 13Harbhajan Singh - 13Ajinkya Rahane - 13 Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :