IPL 2023: Hussey hopeful of Dube featuring in CSK vs DC despite sustaining finger injury

“It was a great sign that he could still bat despite that finger injury. So, fingers crossed, he will be fine to get through the match again tomorrow,” Hussey said.

S. Dipak Ragav
Chennai 09 May, 2023 21:58 IST
Michael Hussey, batting coach of Chennai Super Kings, addresses the media ahead of an IPL T20 match against the Delhi Capitals.

Michael Hussey, batting coach of Chennai Super Kings, addresses the media ahead of an IPL T20 match against the Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey felt his team is hitting its stride at the right time.

“In general, I am happy with where the group is at. There are always areas you can improve on, but that is on a game-by-game basis. They are all working hard on the individual aspects of their game and areas they want to improve. But at this stage of the tournament, it is more about just sticking to what they know and doing it really well,” said Hussey ahead of the team’s clash against Delhi Capitals.

The former Australian batter also revealed the team is hoping big-hitter Shivam Dube will recover in time for Wednesday’s fixture after sustaining a finger injury while fielding during the last match against the Mumbai Indians.

When asked about the team’s bowling attack, which has been the weak link, Hussey said, “I feel the guys are working so hard and improving all the time. That’s exciting from a coach’s point of view. You want to see guys just working with incremental improvements all the way. So, hopefully, they continue to get better, and by the back end of the tournament, they are starting to hit their straps.”

CSK vs DC, IPL 2023: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings hosts Delhi Capitals with playoff berth in sight

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson revealed the team underestimated the challenge of trying to fill Rishabh Pant’s role in the team.

“We just didn’t realise the full extent of how much we were trying to fulfill the void left by Pant. It was not just as leader and wicketkeeper but also his skill through the middle overs, batting at number four or five,” said Watson.

“We just had to change our dynamic—how many overseas batters compared to bowlers you play and then mix and match with the local Indian players,” added the former Australian all-rounder.

“Unfortunately, it took us a bit of time to work out our combinations and then give people the confidence of knowing their exact roles and how they can perform at their best,” said Watson.

