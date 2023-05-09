IPL News

CSK vs DC, IPL 2023: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings hosts Delhi Capitals with playoff berth in sight

Chennai Super Kings is currently placed second on the table with 13 points, and a win against the last-placed Capitals will take it one step closer to finishing in the top four.

S. Dipak Ragav
CHENNAI 09 May, 2023 20:01 IST
Delhi Capitals batter Phil Salt during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals batter Phil Salt during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam/The Hindu

With a playoff spot within sights, Chennai Super Kings will look to get the better of Delhi Capitals at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

The Super Kings produced a clinical performance beating Mumbai Indians by six wickets over the weekend, ending a three-match win drought. 

The four-time champion is currently placed second on the table with 13 points, and a win against the last-placed Capitals will take it one step closer to finishing in the top four.

While the CSK batting line-up has been firing on all cylinders, the bowling has let the team down often this season. 

In the previous match, though, there were some positive signs as its bowlers produced a fine effort to restrict the five-time champion to a below-par score. Importantly, pacers Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande had a good outing, and skipper M.S. Dhoni will want to see more of it.

Meanwhile, after losing its first five matches, the Capitals have fought back with four wins in its last five. In an unusually competitive season, the Delhi side finds itself just four points behind the fourth-placed team and still has more than a realistic shot of making the playoffs.

The David Warner-led side is riding a wave of confidence after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore comprehensively in the last match. Batting has been the team’s Achilles Heel this year, but it came good against RCB as the Capitals chased down a target of 182 with more than three overs to spare.

However, the game in Chepauk will test the visitors as its core batting line-up largely depends on its overseas contingent. How the likes of Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt handle CSK’s spinners could well decide the outcome of this game.

