CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Score Updates: MS Dhoni's Chennai vs Iyer's Delhi, team news out soon

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2020 match between the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah.

BUILD-UP

This was Chennai's last playing XI from the win over SRH: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla. Will CSK name an unchanged XI today?

Delhi Capitals strangled the Super Kings in this season's earlier meeting. But how has the Delhi-outfit featured against the three-time champion over the years?

Squads Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Keemo Paul Match details Match 34, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Date: October 17, Saturday. Time: 7:30 PM IST.

