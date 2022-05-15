IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL 2022: Why are CSK and GT players wearing black armbands? IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans players marked their respects to former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds who passed away on Saturday. Team Sportstar 15 May, 2022 15:57 IST CSK batter Moeen Ali wears a black armband on his left hand against GT on Sunday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 15 May, 2022 15:57 IST Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans wore black armbands during an IPL 2022 match on Sunday to pay homage to former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds who passed away on Saturday.The 46-year-old Symonds died after suffering a tragic car crash near Queensland in Australia. In an international career spanning over 11 years, Symonds racked up over 6400 runs and picked 165 wickets. He was also a key member of Australia's ODI World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007.LIVE SCORE: CSK vs GT UPDATESSymonds made his IPL debut in 2008 with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers and scored 249 runs in eight matches during its victorious run next season. He spent his final season with the Mumbai Indians in 2011 where he scored 135 runs in 11 matches.Despite playing only four matches in the inaugural IPL season, Symonds smashed the third century in the tournament's history with a 53-ball 117* against Rajasthan Royals. Symonds finished his IPL career with 974 runs and 20 wickets from 39 matches. RELATED How Symonds became a ‘big brother’ in the IPL at Deccan Chargers Andrew Symonds: Imposing figure with a larger-than-life outlook Remembering Andrew Symonds- top five knocks Andrew Symonds dies in car accident aged 46 Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :