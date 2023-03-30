IPL News

Dhoni keeps wickets with kneecap in training ahead of CSK vs GT IPL 2023 opener in Ahmedabad

IPL 2023: While Dhoni’s unavailability for the CSK vs GT tournament opener remains under a cloud, the Super Kings captain was practising his wicketkeeping in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
30 March, 2023 21:58 IST
30 March, 2023 21:58 IST
Chennai Super Kings captain M S Dhoni during a practice session at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of IPL 2023 match against home team Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Chennai Super Kings captain M S Dhoni during a practice session at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of IPL 2023 match against home team Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

IPL 2023: While Dhoni’s unavailability for the CSK vs GT tournament opener remains under a cloud, the Super Kings captain was practising his wicketkeeping in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni sharpened his wicketkeeping in practice on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans, amid reports of his availaibility for the match on Thursday.

Dhoni has been sporting a kneecap in practice of late. He wore it during CSK’s open training session for fans at the Chepauk on Monday. Asked about questions being raised about Dhoni not being available for the tournament opener, a CSK official who did not want to be named said, “There is no need for concern.”

It is also understood that Dhoni attended a few practice sessions in Chennai after taking painkiller injections.

Also Read
Dhoni returns for a hit at the Yellow Den ahead of IPL 2023 opener

Barring Dhoni, the Super Kings are short on regular wicketkeepers. Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad offer the four-time champion part-time options in Dhoni’s absence.

On Monday, Dhoni carried out an extended batting session as CSK was training at its home base at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai - a first in the presence of fans since the 2019 season.

The 41-year-old appeared stiff throughout the near-five-hour session at Chepauk. He was watchful as he warmed up with a stiff knee for his turn to bat. After putting on his gear, the former India captain spent about five minutes pressing his leg towards the ground to assess the condition of his knee. Dhoni was sporting a kneecap as he walked out to bat.

A rare sight: Dhoni was sharpening his wicketkeeping and opted against a net batting session on Friday.

A rare sight: Dhoni was sharpening his wicketkeeping and opted against a net batting session on Friday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Dhoni worked against a slew of back-of-length deliveries and short balls from seamer Tushar Deshpande. The India legend struggled while playing flat-batted strokes across the line. However, the CSK talisman was in his element against the fuller deliveries, which he duly fired into the stands for sixes and fours with his powerful biceps.

In his second essay of the evening, Dhoni attempted to tap the ball between deep square-leg and mid-wicket but was often limping as he completed ones and twos between the stumps. Dhoni eventually lined up for a session against the sidearm throws before winding up the session.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us