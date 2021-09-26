IPL News IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR live score: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi, toss at 3:00 PM KKR vs CSK 2021 Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 38: Follow the live IPL score updates between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 26 September, 2021 13:13 IST MS Dhoni in conversation with Ravindra Jadeja ahead of CSK's encounter against KKR. - IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 26 September, 2021 13:13 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.MATCH PREVIEWThe long break between the two phases of the Indian Premier League has not affected Chennai Super Kings, as it has hit the ground running with two wins from two matches so far in the UAE. As it takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, CSK will walk in with a real chance of sealing a playoffs berth if it can get its eighth win of the season.In the first two matches, CSK was outplayed in the first ten overs but the team managed to quickly turn the tide thereafter to post comfortable wins against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.Aggressive approach CSK bowling consultant Eric Simmons highlighted the team’s aggressive approach to batting as a reason for its good run this year.“I think the biggest difference is the aggression in our batting. We have come out a lot more aggressive than we did last time (in 2020),” said Simmons after the win against RCB on Friday.Like CSK, KKR also has started the UAE-leg of the tournament with convincing wins over RCB and MI after just two victories from seven outing during the first phase in India.The Kolkata side has the resources to be competitive with an explosive batting line-up that can take on the CSK medium-pacers who rely on swing more than outright pace. Another advantage for KKR is that it has played its first two matches at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium and should have a better read on the conditions.Lockie Ferguson has delivered for the Kolkata side in the last two games and will hope to continue in the same vein against CSK.FULL SQUADS:Team CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath VarmaTeam KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Tim Southee, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav AroraWhen: Sunday, September 26, 2021 What time does the IPL 2021 Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders start?The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 3:30 PM IST.WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS LIVE?IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates of IPL 2021 on https://sportstar.thehindu.com/