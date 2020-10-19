IPL 2020 Live Score CSK vs RR Today Match in Abu Dhabi Live Updates: Dhoni to play 200th IPL match, Chennai Super Kings takes on Rajasthan Royals

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2020, Match 37 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Last IPL meeting:

RR (216/7 in 20 overs) beat CSK (200/6 in 20 overs) by 16 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off against each other in Sharjah on September 22, Tuesday. The Royals defeated the Super Kings by 16 runs back then. Sanju Samson scored a 32-ball 74, while Rahul Tewatia ended with figures of three wickets for 37 runs.

Head-to-head: (22 matches - CSK 14 | RR 8)

The two teams have faced each other 22 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 14-8 head-to-head win/loss record over RR.

The Preview

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, the finalists of the inaugural edition of the IPL way back in 2008, will face off in Abu Dhabi on Monday with their hopes of staying afloat in the tournament after a disastrous start to the 2020 edition.

The build-up

With just three wins from six games for both teams, Monday’s clash is a do-or-die game for the former champions. Both sides need to win their remaining five matches to have any hope of qualifying.

CSK’s campaign has suffered due to the absence of key players like Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. The team suffered a big blow during its clash against Delhi Capitals when Dwayne Bravo picked up a groin injury, which is going to keep him out of action for the next few days.