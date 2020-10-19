IPL 2020 Twin Super Over: Tie-breakers, rules, eligibility and all you need to know

If two Super Overs in a day wasn’t enough to fill the IPL fans’ appetite, outstanding exhibitions of executing yorkers by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami meant the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab created a first: that of a twin-Super Over in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which is currently underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

You can never prepare for Super Overs, says Rahul after win over Mumbai

What is a Super Over?

The Super Over, also known as the One Over Eliminator, is used to determine the winner of a limited-overs match in case the scores of both teams at the end of the match are tied, irrespective of the number of wickets lost by either side. The team that batted second in the main innings gets to bat first in the Super Over. If a team loses two wickets in the Super Over, the innings ends. At the end of the Super Over, the team with the most runs is declared the winner.

What if the Super Over scores are also tied?

If the teams score the same number of runs in their Super Overs, the Super Over will be repeated until one team wins.

MI vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Red hot Shami, Rahul stop Mumbai

What are the rules for the second Super Over?

According to the lawmakers, any bowler who has already bowled a Super Over in the match is ineligible to bowl any subsequent Super Over. Likewise, any batsman who gets out in a Super Over can't bat in the subsequent Super Overs. Hence, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul weren't part of the second Super Over between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

Was the Sunday night match between Mumbai and Punjab the first instance of two Super Overs being played in one IPL match?

Yes, it was not only IPL but T20 cricket's first-ever twin Super Over encounter.