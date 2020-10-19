You can never prepare for Super Overs, says Rahul after win over Mumbai

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul took great satisfaction in his side's thrilling win over Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League encounter in Dubai on Sunday. Rahul made 77 before KXIP tied the contest with MI while chasing 176. The first Super Over too ended in a tie before Chris Jordan, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle ensured Punjab grabbed a much-needed win and moved sixth in the points table. "We will take the two points in the end. I was just hoping we get over the line because the boys have been working really really hard," said Rahul at the post match presentation.

"It doesn't always happen the way you plan so you don't really know how to stay balanced. It [Super Over] is not the first time. But we don't want to make a habit out of it. In the games that we have lost, even then we have played well and just not been able to get over the line," he added.

Punjab raced to 51 for one in the Powerplay, thanks to Rahul who was particularly severe on Trent Boult. The flamboyant right-hander underlined the importance of the rapid start in the eventual result. "After wicketkeeping for 20 overs, I knew the first six overs were crucial. The wicket was slightly slower so it was important for us to get runs in the Powerplay," he said.

Rahul also acknowledged the contributions from Gayle and Nicholas Pooran, both of whom helped keep Punjab in the hunt with enterprising cameos. "I knew Chris and Pooran... I trust them to take down spinners. So Chris coming in has made my job easier as a batter," he said.

On how he prepped the players for the Super Over, Rahul said, "You can never prepare for Super Overs. No team does. So you have to trust your bowler's gut. You trust your bowler, and let them believe their instinct and gut. Shami was very clear he wanted to go six yorkers. He has been phenomenal, and keeps getting better every game. It is important that senior players win the games for the team."