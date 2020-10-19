MI vs KXIP: It was a game we should have won, says Pollard

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard took defeat in his stride on a night when his team lost to Kings XI Punjab after two Super Overs in their Indian Premier League encounter in Dubai on Friday. "'What's the worse that can happen?' That's how I look at things," said Pollard, who was speaking on behalf of Rohit Sharma - since he wasn't feeling well - at the post-match presentation.

KL Rahul's 51-ball 77 kept Punjab on course in the 177 chase before a late fightback from Mumbai forced the match into a Super Over. Mohammed Shami then successfully defended six runs as the first Super Over ended in a tie. Mumbai, batting first, eventually set Punjab a target of 12 which the Rahul-led side achieved without much fuss.

IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Highlights: Punjab beats Mumbai after two Super Overs

Pollard emphasised the importance of small margins in the sport. "It shows that 1 run and 2 runs are very very crucial in T20 cricket. I am sure it was great for viewership. Kings got the better of us and deserved the two points," said Pollard. He also reserved praise for Rahul's knock. "KL again batted beautifully, going down to a Super Over, congratulations to them.

"It's a game of cricket, you go out there to do your best, you prepare, there's a process and the situation dictates what happens. We were on the losing side tonight. We should have won this I believe deep down but these things happen."