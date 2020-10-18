MI vs KXIP live score, IPL 2020 streaming: Rohit's Mumbai Indians takes on Rahul's Kings XI Punjab

This is Santadeep Dey bringing you LIVE commentary of IPL 2020: MI vs KXIP in Dubai.



MATCH PREVIEW BY AMOL KARHADKAR



If there was to be a contest that’s actually a no-contest based on the form and record of teams in the Indian Premier League’s 2020 edition, this is the one.

It appears so much of a mismatch, at least before the toss, on virtually every count. Mumbai Indians’ comprehensive 48-run win against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi in the first face-off of the teams this year tilted the head-to-head record 14-11 in Mumbai's favour.

The build-up

But that’s as close as the teams can get. Otherwise Mumbai - on a five-match winning streak - has won six of its eight games, whereas it’s inverse when it comes to Kings XI's win-loss record this year. No wonder that Mumbai has consistently been among the top two teams on the table, whereas Kings XI has occupied the eighth slot in standings for a while.

IPL 2020: What the teams are playing for - BCCI/IPL

Despite K.L. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal’s heroics at the top of the order, Kings XI has finished second in each of their contests barring the two against Royal Challengers Bangalore. And it’s their second win after a string of losses in its last encounter that has kept their campaign alive. Captain Rahul and his bunch will be keen to upset the defending champion and give their head coach Anil Kumble a perfect birthday gift a day after he turned 50.

The key men

For it to happen, however, both Rahul and Agarwal will have to ensure at least one of them bats out the innings, irrespective of whether the set or chase target, to be competitive. This would mean the duo, along with Chris Gayle at No. 3, will have to weather Jasprit Bumrah’s storm.

READ | IPL 2020: Tim Seifert replaces injured Ali Khan at KKR

Besides, in the earlier face-off between the teams, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya went after the Kings XI death bowlers. Since then, they have been struggling to find a reliable death bowler.

Mohammed Shami will need to attack Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock at the start and keep the big-hitters at the back .



WATCH EPISODE 2 OF OUR NEWEST SERIES T20 TIME FEATURING HANUMA VIHARI





HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, and MI has dominated the fixture by winning it 14 times.

Last IPL meeting:

MI (191/4 in 20 overs) beat KXIP (143/8 in 20 overs) by 48 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Abu Dhabi on October 1, Thursday. The Mumbai-based franchise handed the Punjab-based side a 48-run defeat. MI skipper Rohit Sharma (70) and Kieron Pollard (47) guided he side to the big total. A disciplined bowling attack, which included three two-wicket hauls, then restricted KXIP to 143. Four bowlers picked two wickets apiece.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

MI- The team is in red-hot form, having won all of its last five encounters (5:0)

LISTEN IN





KXIP- The franchise has lost four of its last five matches, but comes into this game on the back of a nail-biting win. (1:4)

Current position in the table:

MI (2nd): After six wins and two losses from eight matches, Mumbai currently sits second in the points table with 12 points.

KXIP (8th): On the other hand, Punjab is currently reeling at the bottom of the table after bagging only four points from eight matches. The side has won two matches and lost six.

Top performers so far - MI :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Quinton de Kock (269) Jasprit Bumrah (12) Rohit Sharma (251) Trent Boult (12) Suryakumar Yadav (243) Rahul Chahar (9)

Top performers so far - KXIP :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers K.L. Rahul (448) Mohammad Shami (12) Mayank Agarwal (382) Ravi Bishnoi (8) Nicholas Pooran (218) Murugan Ashwin (6)



PREDICTED XI

MI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

KXIP: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

TOP FIVE PLAYERS WITH MOST POINTS IN FANTASY SQUADS



1. KL Rahul (KXIP) - 157.5 points

2. Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) - 155 points

3. Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 130 points

4. Quinton de Kock (MI) - 128.5 points

5. Trent Boult (MI) - 127 points

SQUADS Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Kings XI Punjab: K. L. Rahul (c), Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M. Ashwin, J. Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh



IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Delhi Capitals 9 7 2 14 +0.921 Mumbai Indians 8 6 2 12 +1.353 Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 6 3 12 -0.096 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 4 4 8 -0.684 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 3 5 6 +0.009 Chennai Super Kings 9 3 6 6 -0.386 Rajasthan Royals 9 3 6 6 -0.778 Kings XI Punjab 8 2 6 4 -0.295



WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - MUMBAI INDIANS VS KINGS XI PUNJAB LIVE?



The Indian Premier League match Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app or website exclusively for VIP and Premium users.