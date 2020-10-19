MI vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Rahul, Shami help Punjab beat Mumbai after two Super Overs

If two Super Overs in a day wasn’t enough to fill the IPL fans’ appetite, an outstanding exhibition of toe-crushing yorkers by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami meant the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab created a first: that of a second Super Over after the first one was tied with both teams scoring five runs each.



And since the rules prescribed the batsmen dismissed in the first Super Over along with the bowlers who bowled were ineligible, it put Mumbai Indians in the drivers’ seat as Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya walked out to bat in the second over.



However, Chris Jordan, who had leaked 20 runs to Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile in the 20th over of the regulation time resulting in Mumbai Indians’ total swelling to 176 for six, conceded just 11 runs. Jordan had Mayank Agarwal to thank for saving four runs with a leap of glory off the last ball of the over.

As it happened



Trent Boult, who was deprived of K.L. Rahul’s wicket in the first over of the chase despite the batsman nicking one to the 'keeper before bowling an exceptional last over of the match that resulted in a tied match, was then taken to tatters by Chris Gayle and Agarwal as the duo scored 15 runs off just four balls.

The party starts in the KXIP dugout following the thrilling Super Over victory against the Mumbai Indians! - BCCI/IPL

The nail-biting win meant not only did Kings XI Punjab, placed at the bottom of the table before the game, stun the defending champion but also kept its Indian Premier League campaign afloat.

The drama in the last four overs - two Super Over face-offs - obviously overshadowed the heroics of a few individuals in the first 40 overs.



Quinton de Kock anchored the MI innings after Rohit Sharma elected to bat first. Krunal Pandya came to the fore in resurrecting the innings after Kings struck thrice in the Powerplay. And Pollard’s cameo resulted in Mumbai Indians setting up a formidable total.



Bumrah then got rid of three of the Kings XI Punjab’s most vital batsmen. Still, Rahul led from the front and aided by Deepak Hooda’s finishing act had bottom-placed Kings within touching distance of upsetting the defending champion. It eventually did!