SRH vs KKR: Warner's wicket in Super Over was my favourite, says Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson termed the dismissal of David Warner as his 'favourite wicket' as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over.

Kolkata, batting first, posted a competitive 163/5 and Sunrisers in reply, tied the match, courtesy Warner's unbeaten 47.

SRH vs KKR Highlights IPL 2020: KKR beats SRH in Super Over

However, in the Super Over, Ferguson castled Warner and Abdul Samad as Kolkata chased down the three-run target to pocket two crucial points.

"I think getting David Warner out especially at the start of the super over.. That was my favourite wicket. It's great having Morgs (Eoin Morgan) at the top off the mark with his calmness and of course I had my plan which was working throughout the game. Look we'll take this win and enjoy tonight, it was a very good win on a tough wicket. It was nice to put the icing on the cake after the batsmen's effort," Ferguson who registered match figures of 4-0-15-3 said.

Winning skipper Morgan credited his team for holding their nerve in the tense moments and heaped praise on Ferguson, who was awarded the Man-of-the-Match.

"They're nice to be part of, get a glimpse into what the guys are about. For Lockie to come in and perform in both phases was outstanding. We've been sort of striving to get wins out of the last couple of games, didn't happen against Mumbai, today we were competitive," Morgan said.

Kolkata suffered a setback when Andre Russell pulled his hamstring and walked off the field before returning to bowl the final over.

"Dre went off the field, we thought he was injured. He came back on and said he could bowl. I think he showed a lot of character to get us to the Super Over after not starting well. He's a superstar player for us. Hopefully, we can gather up some momentum after this," the KKR skipper said.

Losing skipper Warner backed his decision to bowl first on a slow surface and said his team needs to finish games.

"I don't know where to start. At the end of the day, we probably leaked a few too many in the middle overs and at the back end. For us it's about finishing games and we've failed the last 2-3 occasions. Not at all in two minds about bowling first. I thought this was a nice wicket that wouldn't change and to be fair it didn't. 165 was about par. We lost wickets at crucial times again," he said.

Kane Williamson suffered an injury and he opened the innings instead of Warner.

"Kane had to open because he had a slight niggle with his adductor. Will need some physio work," Warner informed.