Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, live from the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.
CSK vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2023: Chennai needs 135 to win, Jadeja shines with three wickets
CSK vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2023: Get the IPL live score updates between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.
A couple of singles and Pathirana offers room for Jansen to slice over backward point for FOUR. Pathirana follows up with a wide down leg. Pathirana sends in a well-directed bouncer and Dhoni charges forward to prevent a single. Slower ball and Jansen misses out. The batters attempt to sneak in a single and Dhoni has a shy at the stumps and hits it. Sundar is short of the crease and SRH is restricted to 134.
Deshpande is back. Full and wide. Sundar lobs the ball towards deep cover for a single. Excellent slower-ball to follow as Deshpande pushes the ball just past Jansen’s leg-stump. Another single. Length from Deshpande and Sundar pumps the ball over mid-off for FOUR.
Pathirana slings one in on the full and Klaasen pushes the ball to long-on for a single. A single to follow. Pathirana to Klaasen, OUT! Easy for Ruturaj at cover. No timing on that one and Klaasen perishes in the search for quick runs. Washington Sundar is in at 8.
Heinrich Klaasen c Gaikwad b Pathirana 17 (16b 1x4)
Theekshana continues. Jansen charges but gets an inside-edge through mid-wicket for two runs. A single to follow. Length from Theekshana and Klaasen pumps the ball over extra cover for FOUR.
Most catches as wicketkeeper in T20s:
- 208* - MS Dhoni
- 207 - Quinton de Kock
- 205 - Dinesh Karthik
- 172 - Kaman Akmal
- 150 - Denesh Ramdin
Pathirana is back. He zips one in and Klaasen is taken by surprise with the pace. He finds a single before Pathiran deceives Jansen with a slower ball. Excellent variations in pace as SRH only manage four runs from the over.
Theekshana keeping it full and straight to Jansen and Klaasen. The batters resort to singles as SRH reaches 100. Five from the over.
Jadeja wafts one in and Mayank lobs it back and Jadeja is partially blocked by Klaasen as he attempts to complete the catch. Jadeja to Mayank, OUT this time! Jadeja fires one in as Mayank steps out to attack and Dhoni flicks the bails with customary ease.
Mayank Agarwal st †Dhoni b Jadeja 2 (4b)
Theekshana replaces Pathirana. Theekshana to Markram, OUT! Thick outside-edge and Dhoni latches onto it in a flash. SRH is in a deep rut now as the skipper walks back. Mayank Agarwal is in at 6.
Aiden Markram c †Dhoni b Theekshana 12 (12b 1x4)
Jadeja to Tripathi, OUT! Top-edge and straight to short-fine leg. Tripathi aims to take on Jadeja but the ball stops on him briefly as he miscues the slog-sweep to Akash. Huge wicket for CSK as SRH’s momentum hits another roadblock. Heinrich Klaasen is in at 5.
Rahul Tripathi c Akash Singh b Jadeja 21 (21b 1x4 1x6)
Matheesha Pathirana into the attack. Pathirana slings one in and Markram drives the ball down the ground for a single. Tripathi responds with one run. Width on offer and Markram slams the ball past point for FOUR this time. Pathiran follows up with a fiery bumper and Markram pulls out of a shot.
Jadeja continues. Straighter delivery and Tripathi dabs it towards point for one run. Jadeja to Abhishek, OUT! Short ball and Abhishek mistimes his pull straight to Rahane at long-on. Aiden Markram is in at 4.
Abhishek Sharma c Rahane b Jadeja 34 (26b 3x4 1x6)
Moeen finds some extra bounce as Tripathi gets a top-edge off the sweep onto his grille. Shorter ball angling in and Tripathi paddles the ball past fine leg for FOUR. A single to follow. Eight from the over.
Jadeja into the attack. Jadeja sprays the ball across the turf and Abhishek slides the ball behind point for FOUR. Three singles to follow as Jadeja corrects his lengths.
Moeen Ali replaces Akash. Moeen tosses one in and Tripathi clears his front leg and slog sweeps the ball over wide long-on for SIX. 50 up for SRH before Tripathi sweeps on the full for one run. A couple of singles to follow as Moeen tightens his lines.
Maheesh Theekshana replaces Deshpande. Abhishek drives the first ball to long-off for a single. Tripathi attempts shuffle across for a paddle but gets away with just a leg bye. IN THE AIR and just over point! Shorter ball from Deshpande and Abhishek mistimes a slash just over Gaikwad’s jump at the edge of the circle. A single to follow. Room from Theekshana and Abhishek clears his front leg to loft the ball through extra cover for FOUR.
Akash to Brook, OUT! Slashes straight to backward point. A superb leap from Ruturaj Gaikwad to complete a sharp catch. Rahul Tripathi is in at 3. Tripathi attempts an early charge but Akash rushes the ball past the outside-edge to Dhoni. A superb over from Akash, a wicket and just one run from it.
Harry Brook c Gaikwad b Akash Singh 18 (13b 3x4)
Tushar continues. A bit of room and Abhishek slices the ball down to third for a single. Brook attempts to ramp as Deshpande slides one in, just shy of the leg-stump. Deft off-cutter and Brook blocks the ball on length. Length from Deshpande and Brook makes room to pummel the ball through cover for FOUR. Brook’s finding his zone now. Another slower delivery on length and Brook brings out the ramp shot for another FOUR.
Akash takes the ball across the line and Brook gets an inside-edge on his attempted cover drive for two. Akash takes a straighter line and Brook mistimes another drive to mid-on. A third inside-edge on the trot and Brook finds a single. Akash slides one in and Abhishek flicks the ball just over deep backward square leg for SIX.
Tushar Deshpande from the opposite end. Deshpande starts with a wide down leg. CHANCE! Abhishek taps a ball to Moeen at cover as Brook sets off on a single but is well short of the non-striker’s end. Moeen has a shy at the stumps but misses. Deshpande rushes another ball to the ribs and Abhishek flicks it to the mid-wicket fielder. Slower ball on length and Abhishek flicks it over mid-wicket for two runs. Back-of-a-length to follow and Abhishek slaps the ball to cover once again. Width on offer and Abhishek parries the ball over backward point for FOUR.
Akash Singh takes the new ball. Brook on strike. Good bounce off the deck and Brook flicks the first ball down to fine leg for a single. Back-of-a-length again and Abhishek gets an inside-edge onto the pads. Akash goes straighter this time and Abhishek drives to mid-off, no run. Abhishek’s off the mark with a gentle push towards mid-on. Akash attempts to swing one and Brook stays low to push it down the ground and it’s another dot. Akash overpitches and Brook crunches the ball past mid-off for FOUR this time.
MS Dhoni leads his men out onto the field as SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Harry Brook walk out to the middle.
The IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played in Chennai while Qualifier 2 and the final will be held in Ahmedabad.
- Qualifier 1 - May 23, Chennai
- Eliminator - May 24, Chennai
- Qualifier 2 - May 26, Ahmedabad
- Final - May 28, Ahmedabad
Chennai Super Kings XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana
CSK Substitute Players: Ambati Rayudu, Shaikh Rasheed, S Senapati, Dwaine Pretorius, R Hangargekar
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik
CSK Substitute Players: Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, T Natarajan
TOSS: MS Dhoni wins toss, Chennai opts to bowl first
Dhoni: We’ll bowl first. This pitch is 50-50 because it is slightly cloudy. There might be dew so always better to chase. All packed together on the points table, we need to do well and not look at the table at this moment. Combination-wise, we have been fortunate because we haven’t had all players available. The headaches start later when everyone becomes available.
Our correspondent Santadeep Dey from the venue: So MS Dhoni is playing for sure. After using the Theraband on his injured knee for a brief moment, he puts on the CSK playing shirt.
First sight of MS Dhoni as he steps out to the field ahead of the toss.
Pommie Mbangwa: There was a bit of drizzle earlier, but we should have a full match. One square boundary is short at 62m, the other is 70m. The straight boundary is at 75m and some large pockets as well. This is pitch number 6 and there were a lot of runs in the last game that was played on this (CSK-LSG with 444 aggregate runs). There are a few cracks, but it is rock-hard. As a pacer, you need variations to succeed on this pitch, same goes for the spinners. But in one sentence, the batters should have a field day today,
Wicket-keeper: Devon Conway, Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen
Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Mayank Markande
Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Impact Players
Abdul Samad, Glenn Phillips, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Impact Players:
Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ben Stokes
Can the big-hitting southpaws lift Yellow over Orange tonight?
- Moeen Ali needs 22 runs to complete 1000 IPL runs
- MS Dhoni needs one catch to become the most successful wicketkeeper in all T20s.
Ajinkya Rahane has been in some form after being called up to the CSK XI for the first time two weeks ago. Rahane’s blistering starts in the PowerPlay have helped CSK set the base for strong totals. The veteran batter’s strike-rate of 222.22 is the best among all batters in the PowerPlays so far (min. 50 runs scored).
CSK vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Matches Played: 3
- Chennai Super Kings won: 3
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0
- No Result: 0
Thick clouds have gathered in and around Chepauk. A more humid evening than usual.
- Matches Played: 18
- Chennai Super Kings won: 13
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 5
- No Result: 0
- Last 5 matches: CSK 3 | SRH 2
- In IPL 2022: CSK 1 | SRH 1
It is tempting to glaze over a little whenever anyone starts to talk about M. S Dhoni and how much longer he will sport the CSK yellow on the field. And Super Kings’ home games — against the familiar tableau of a sea of yellow, the chants of ‘Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!’, and a sports goods store ‘Dhoni Sports’, across the street from the Chepauk Stadium on the Wallajah Road corner — only make it more desirable to watch ‘Thala’.
So once again, with a full-strength crowd lusting for the host’s victory, CSK will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2023 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.
CSK comes into this match on the back of a high-scoring game, including an IPL record-equalling 33 sixes, where it beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs. Meanwhile, SRH lost to Mumbai Indians by 14 runs at home.
The Sunrisers have conceded more than 10 an over in the death overs this year, and their bowlers will be up against a CSK side with a scoring rate of 12 in the same phase. CSK has four left-handers in its top seven, which means PowerPlay specialist off-spinner Washington Sundar will be a key bowler for SRH.
If it is a turning pitch with low bounce, it could also pose a significant challenge for SRH sensation Harry Brook. The Englishman has a strike-rate north of 160 against pacers, but it dips drastically to a shade over 100 against spinners.
Meanwhile, Brook’s England teammate Ben Stokes batted and bowled in the CSK practice sessions. If available, it will be interesting to see whose place Stokes takes.
Ravindra Jadeja has had an underwhelming IPL with the bat, scoring 39 in four innings at 125.80. Dhoni, on the other hand, has 59 in four innings but at a strike rate of 210.71. There’s a case here for Dhoni batting ahead of Jadeja, especially towards the death overs.- Ayan Acharya
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Adil Rashid, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy
