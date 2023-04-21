Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 29 of the IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Get the Live Streaming, when and where to watch details.

When will CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held on April 21, Friday.

Where will CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 start?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 match?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where is the CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 live streaming available?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.