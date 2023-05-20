Chennai Super Kings chose to bat first against Delhi Capitals in an IPL fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Here’s a look at all the toss outcomes of the two sides in the ongoing season.
CSK IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS
- ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Ahmedabad)
- ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 12 runs (Chennai)
- ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Mumbai)
- ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by three runs (Chennai)
- ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by eight runs (Bengaluru)
- ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Chennai)
- ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 49 runs (Kolkata)
- ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by 32 runs (Jaipur)
- ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by four wickets (Chennai)
- ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, elected to bowl - No Result (Lucknow)
- ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Chennai)
- ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, elected to bat - Won by 27 runs (Chennai)
- ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by 6 wickets
DC TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023
- ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 50 runs (Lucknow)
- ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Delhi)
- ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 57 runs (Guwahati)
- ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai)
- ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 23 runs (Bengaluru)
- ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by four wickets (Delhi)
- ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, opyed to bat - Won by seven runs (Hyderabad)
- ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by nine runs (Delhi)
- ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by five runs (Ahmedabad)
- ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Delhi)
- ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by 27 runs
- ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 31 runs
- ⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 15 runs