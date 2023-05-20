Chennai Super Kings chose to bat first against Delhi Capitals in an IPL fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Here’s a look at all the toss outcomes of the two sides in the ongoing season.

CSK IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Ahmedabad)

vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Ahmedabad) ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 12 runs (Chennai)

vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 12 runs (Chennai) ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Mumbai)

vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Mumbai) ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by three runs (Chennai)

vs RR: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by three runs (Chennai) ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by eight runs (Bengaluru)

vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by eight runs (Bengaluru) ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Chennai)

vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Chennai) ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 49 runs (Kolkata)

vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 49 runs (Kolkata) ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by 32 runs (Jaipur)

vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by 32 runs (Jaipur) ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by four wickets (Chennai)

vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by four wickets (Chennai) ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, elected to bowl - No Result (Lucknow)

vs LSG: Won the toss, elected to bowl - No Result (Lucknow) ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Chennai)

vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Chennai) ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, elected to bat - Won by 27 runs (Chennai)

vs DC: Won the toss, elected to bat - Won by 27 runs (Chennai) ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by 6 wickets

DC TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023