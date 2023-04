DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023: Impact Player picks, Predicted Playing XI, Delhi vs Gujarat squads for today

Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Here is a look at the predicted playing XIs and potential Impact Player substitutions ahead of the match:

Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI (Batting first): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI (Bowling first): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Player Options: Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Yash Dhull.

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Batting first): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Bowling first): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

Impact Player Options: Vijay Shankar, R. Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, KS Bharat, Jayant Yadav.

DC VS GT DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha Batters: Shubman Gill, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, David Miller All-rounders: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (c), Mitchell Marsh Bowlers: Rashid Khan (vc), Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje Team Composition: DC 5: 6 GT Credits Left: 5.5