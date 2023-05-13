IPL News

DC vs PBKS LIVE Toss Updates: Will the coin flip favour Warner’s Delhi or Dhawan’s Punjab?

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Toss: Get the latest updates from the IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings.

Team Sportstar
chennai 13 May, 2023 16:32 IST
chennai 13 May, 2023 16:32 IST
Delhi Capitals’ captain David Warner in action.

Delhi Capitals’ captain David Warner in action. | Photo Credit: AP

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Toss: Get the latest updates from the IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings.

Bottom-placed Dehi Capitals takes on eighth-placed Punjab Kings in match 59 of the Indian Pemier League at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Saturday.

Delhi and Punjab have had similar outcomes during toss in their last five matches, winning two apiece.

DC TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 50 runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 57 runs (Guwahati)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 23 runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by four wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, opyed to bat - Won by seven runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by nine runs (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by five runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by 27 runs (Chennai)

PBKS TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by seven runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by five runs (Guwahati)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by eight wickets (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by two wickets (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 24 runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 13 runs (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 56 runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by four wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five wickets (Kolkata)

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us