DC vs RR Live Score Updates, IPL 2020: Shreyas's Delhi faces Smith's Rajasthan, toss at 7 PM playing XI out soon

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of IPL 2020, Match 30 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

BUILD-UP

The focus will be on Rajasthan Royals skipper Smith who is hungry for a big one; wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey is likely to make the DC XI in Pant's absence. Here's our preview - READ

Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after experiencing an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on October 7 in Dubai. He had played only one of the seven matches - READ

The next five weeks offer an opportunity for the rookies to showcase their wares against and alongside some of the finest in the IPL, while legends of the game watch from the coaching sidelines - READ

Even if a team doesn’t have outstanding batsmen or bowlers in its XI, if it has two quality allrounders, then it wins more than it loses. Here's Sunil Gavaskar on the value of all-rounders - READ

Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag played match-winning knocks as Rajasthan Royals came from behind to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in an IPL match. Tewatia relives the innings - READ

It's been a long wait for players and fans alike for this year's Indian Premier League season to begin. Now at the halfway stage, will the league witness a new champion in 2020. Our correspondents weigh in - Give it a listen - PODCAST

Meanwhile, in international cricket - Trouble brewing in South Africa. Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has informed the International Cricket Council he intends to intervene in the running of crisis-ridden Cricket South Africa (CSA) unless the latter commit to governance reforms by October 27 - READ

IPL 2020 mid-season transfers will allow the eight teams loans of capped players - Indian or overseas - if they have injury concerns heading into the second half of the tournament. - READ

Here is the full match list of the Indian Premier League 2020 underway in the UAE - READ

R. Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane add “tremendous depth” to the squad for IPL 2020, says captain Shreyas - READ

The race for the orange and the purple caps for most runs and most wickets respectively has also heated up - Check out: IPL 2020 Purple Cap leaderboard: Top 10 leading wicket-takers in UAE

WATCH EPISODE 1 OF SPORTSTAR'S NEWEST SERIES T20 TIME FEATURING YUVRAJ SINGH





TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians 7 5 2 10 +1.327 Delhi Capitals 7 5 2 10 +1.038 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 5 2 10 -0.116 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 4 3 8 -0.577 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 3 5 6 +0.009 Chennai Super Kings 8 3 5 6 -0.390 Rajasthan Royals 7 3 4 6 -0.588 Kings XI Punjab 7 1 6 2 -0.381

The squads:

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran and Anuj Rawat.

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel and Lalit Yadav.

Match Details

Game No. 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Venue: Dubai

Date: October 14, Wednesday

Time: 7:30 p.m.