IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals defends 144 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, lowest in team’s history

Delhi Capitals defended 144 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 on Monday, the lowest first-innings score the team has defended in its history.

The previous best for the side came back in 2009 when it defended 150 runs against Rajasthan Royals.

The Sunrisers needed 13 runs off the final over but Mukesh Kumar allowed five to seal Delhi’s second win of the season.

Aiden Markram’s side struggled from the outset and could only score 58 runs in the first 10 overs. However, with the firepower of Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram, the side was expected to get home.

The dismissal of Mayank Agarwal, on 49, was the start of the decline for the home team.

