IPL News DC vs SRH IPL live: Dream11 prediction, Predicted Playing 11, toss news, where to watch online

SRH vs DC IPL live: Here's the playing 11, toss, stats and team updates for the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Last Updated: 05 May, 2022 13:25 IST

DC vs SRH Dream 11 Squad
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant
Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson, Rovman Powell, Abhishek Sharma
All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, T. Natarajan
Captain: Nicholas Pooran
Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant

IPL 2022: Focus on Umran Malik, David Warner as Sunrisers Hyderabad faces Delhi Capitals

DC vs SRH Head-to-Head:
Total – 20
Delhi Capitals – 9
Sunrisers Hyderabad – 11
No Result – 0

DC vs SRH previous match
In the last match between these two sides, Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

DC VS SRH LAST 5 RESULTS:
Delhi won by eight wickets
Delhi won through super over
Delhi won by 17 runs
Hyderabad won by 88 runs
Hyderabad won by 15 runs

When will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?
The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on Thursday (5 May).

Where will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?
The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?
The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where can you watch DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The DC vs SRH match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Complete Squads:
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, David Warner, Axar Patel, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Pravin Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Umran Malik, Nicholas Pooran, Saurabh Dubey, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Karik Tyagi, Vishnu Vinod, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi