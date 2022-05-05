DC vs SRH IPL live: Dream11 prediction, Predicted Playing 11, toss news, where to watch online

When will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on Thursday (5 May).

Where will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where can you watch DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The DC vs SRH match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Complete Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, David Warner, Axar Patel, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Pravin Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Umran Malik, Nicholas Pooran, Saurabh Dubey, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Karik Tyagi, Vishnu Vinod, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi