DC vs MI, IPL 2023: Need to work on our Power Play batting, says Delhi Capitals assistant coach Amre

Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 10 April, 2023 21:36 IST
FILE PHOTO: Pravin Amre, Assistant Coach of Delhi Capitals.

FILE PHOTO: Pravin Amre, Assistant Coach of Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH/The Hindu

Pravin Amre has underlined the importance of the top batters coming good to change the fortunes of Delhi Capitals.

Speaking on the eve of the contest against Mumbai Indians, the team’s assistant coach said, “We have to work on our Power Play game with the bat. When your top four batters get runs, then your team is in a different position. However, we have to execute our plans well in all three departments.”

Amre drew consolation from the fact, “IPL is a long tournament and we are hopeful about our chances. Sometimes you don’t start well, but the way we finish is more important.”

Asked about the poor run of Prithvi Shaw, Amre agreed and said, “Prithvi Shaw is a capable batter. We are hopeful he will deliver for us. We all know that he has the ability.”

