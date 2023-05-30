Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dedicated his side’s fifth title win to skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“I’d like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni. It feels amazing to win my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I’m from Gujarat, and it’s a special feeling,” he said after CSK pipped the Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a rain-marred fixture.

With 10 required off the last two deliveries, Jadeja first hammered a six off Mohit Sharma over long-on before working one bowled onto the pads to the left of short fine for four. Interestingly, Jadeja is the top Indian scorer in the death overs since IPL 2020.

“I was just thinking I need to swing hard, as much as I can. Where the ball will go, I was not thinking about that. I was backing myself and looking to hit straight, because I know Mohit can bowl those slower balls,” Jadeja said.

Jadeja also congratulated the CSK fans, who had turned up in large numbers to support the visiting team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. “This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for the rain to stop till late at night... I’d like to say a big congratulations to the CSK fans who came to support us.”