CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings wins IPL 2023 final with Jadeja’s last ball four, equals MI with fifth title

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final by 5 wickets in a rain-hit match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 30 May, 2023 01:34 IST
Ravindra Jadeja slammed a six and a four off the last two balls to earn CSK its fifth title.

Ravindra Jadeja slammed a six and a four off the last two balls to earn CSK its fifth title. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final by five wickets in a rain-hit match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Chasing a mammoth 215-run chase against GT on Monday evening, rain curtailed the CSK chase after just three balls into the first over with four runs on the board.

The game resumed after long break following another spell of rain at the venue. Ruturaj Gaikwad (26) and Devon Conway (47) set up the chase with a brisk stand before cameos from Ajinkya Rahane (27) and Ambati Rayudu (19) lightened the load.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 FINAL HIGHLIGHTS

With 22 required off 14 balls at the dismissal of Rayudu, CSK skipper MS Dhoni walked out as the no. 6 batter and was dismissed for a golden duck by Mohit Sharma.

The chase went down to the wire, with 10 required off two balls against Mohit who was hitting back-to-back yorkers against Shivam Dube (32 not out). Ravindra Jadeja (15 not out) slammed Mohit for a six over long-on and a four down to win the title.

CSK, which had finished ninth last year, equalled Mumbai Indians with its fifth title in the IPL. Captain Dhoni, playing in his 11th final, also equalled Rohit Sharma for the most titles as captain.

