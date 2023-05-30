IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT Presentation Ceremony: Full winners list; Conway Player of the Final; Gill gets Orange Cap, MVP; Shami Purple Cap

Welcome to the Coverage of the IPL 2023 Final - CSK vs GT presentation ceremony from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2023 AWARDS

Dhoni and Co. proceed to lift the IPL Trophy!

Dhoni on his IPL retirement: Looking for an answer? This is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body. You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, they love that I am so grounded, I don’t try to portray something I’m not. Just keep it simple. Every trophy is special, but what is special about IPL is every crunch game you need to be ready. There were lapses today, the bowling department didn’t work, but it was the batting department that took the pressure off them today. I do get frustrated, it is human but I try to step into their shoes, every individual deals with pressure differently. Ajinkya and a few others are experienced, so you don’t worry. If anyone is confused, then can always ask. The special thing about Rayudu is he will always give his 100% when he is on his field. But with him in the team, I will never win the fairplay award. I’ve been playing with him for a long time, since the India A tours. He’s a player who can play spin and pace equally well. It is something really special. I felt he would do something really special today, he’s also like me - not someone who uses the phone often. I hope he enjoys the next phase of his life.

⦿ MS Dhoni claims the Winner’s cheque of INR 20 crore.

Hardik Pandya claims the Runner-up shield and cheque of INR 12.5 crore.

Eden Gardens and Wankhede Stadium share the award for the Best Venues of the Season.

Shubman Gill wins Orange Cap (890) award.

Mohammad Shami wins Purple Cap (28) award.

Ajinkya Rahane wins Fairplay of the Season award.

Rashid Khan wins Catch of the Season award.

Faf du Plessis wins Longest Six of the Season (115m) award.

Shubman Gill wins Most Fours (84) award.

Shubman Gill wins Most Valuable Player of the Season award.

Shubman Gill wins Dream11 Gamechanger of the Season award.

Glenn Maxwell wins Super Striker of the Season award.

Yashasvi Jaiswal wins Emerging Player of the Year award.

IPL FINAL - CSK vs GT AWARDS

⦿ Devon Conway wins Player of the Match award

MS Dhoni wins Catch of the Match award

Sai Sudharsan wins Longest Six award

Sai Sudharsan wins the Maximum Fours award

Sai Sudharsan wins Most Valuable Asset of the Match award

Sai Sudharsan wins Gamechanger of the Match award

Ajinkya Rahane wins Electric Striker of the Match award

Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a last-ball thriller to earn its fifth IPL title on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With 10 required off two deliveries in a 171-run chase, Ravindra Jadeja slammed a six and a four to record a miraculous win for MS Dhoni’s team.

PLAYERS SPEAK

Ambati Rayudu: It’s a fairytale finish and I couldn’t have asked for more. It’s unbelievable, really fortunate to have played in some great sides. This win is something I will remember for the rest of my life, for all the hardwork in the last 30 years, happy that it finished on this note. I would like to take this moment to thank my family and thank my father, without him I wouldn’t have been here today.

Tushar Deshpande: I said this at the start of the tournament that I want to win the IPL and I am really happy with my performance. Will be working on the areas to improve and with DJ (Bravo), on my side, I have clear plans on how to go about my bowling.

Ravindra Jadeja: Feeling amazing winning fifth title in front of my home crowd. They’ve come in big numbers to support CSK. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for rain to stop till late night. Want to say big congratulations to CSK fans. Want to dedicate this win to one of the special members of our team - MS Dhoni. I was just thinking that I need to swing hard no matter what. Yeah anything can happen. I was looking to hit straight because Mohit can bowl slower ones. Want to say congratulations to each and every fan of CSK. Just keep cheering the way you’ve been cheering.

Ajinkya Rahane: Really enjoyed it. Credit goes to CSK management and Mahi bhai. They said they would back me completely if I got an opportunity, and told me what my role was before the season. They did not interfere at all and the freedom which CSK gives is massive. Really happy with the way I batted. This is really special. Great character to have, very intense, very hard-working, great team man I would say. The knock he played today was really really special. Very happy for him.

Moeen Ali: Voice has gone already. Amazing feeling. To beat such a good side on a wicket like that was amazing. You’re always learning from MS, just about how you deal with players and different situations.

Mike Hussey: Can’t take much credit for that, but what a phenomenal game. Credit to GT for the way they fought. Jaddu did enough in the end, thankfully. (On MS Dhoni) He’s an amazing human being, the biggest strength is taking the pressure off the young guys. You saw a good example of that in the qualifier with Senapati, he told him to calm down and he got us that big run-out. Tactically very smart, and he and Stephen complement each other very well. That’s the benefit of experience, they are so cool and calm. Some of those shots from Rayudu, I don’t think many in the world can hit shots to slower balls like that.

Stephen Fleming: We have like 20-odd players and 15 coaching staff. It’s a caravan of people but at the end of the day, you’re all just sitting and watching helplessly. (On developing players) He’s (Pathirana) been massive. We have been a little bit short in the bowling department so Tushar fronted up. We have enough talent there with Chahar, Simarjeet and a few others. With Pathirana, the backend all of a sudden became a weapon for us.

Dwayne Bravo: It has been good, very happy with the team and this journey. Got to give credit to this team. We are all happy and proud to see these young bowlers take on the pressure. (On Tushar Deshpande) Happy with his progress, enjoyed working with him and all the other guys. I hope my best friend Kieron Pollard is watching, he has some catching up to do.

Devon Conway: (On his strategy) I think just positive intent, swing for the hills. It has been great batting with Rutu, such a clean hitter of the ball. Our partnership has worked really well, left-right combination and we enjoy our game together. I think it has been great, the environment here is really great. Happy that we are heading in the right direction and great to be part of this group.

Deepak Chahar: Every time, we had a discussion, he (Rayudu), kept telling me that I am going to win the final. He had the belief! When you are playing, you just want to contribute. It was a simple plan. Me and Rayudu were discussing, whenever we play, we will give our best and win the title.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: This one was more special because how last year went for us. To come back in style, to win games at Chepauk and to win away games. The way everyone contributed through the season. Jinks, Conway.. Rayudu wasn’t getting balls. Would like to dedicate the win to Rayudu. Even today we were talking about having a good start. With wickets in hand, we thought we’ll easily chase down 12-13 an over in the end.