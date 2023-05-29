Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.
More promising news from the Stadium. It’s bright and sunny in Ahmeadabad two hours prior to start of the play
Chennai Super Kings 1 - 3 Gujarat Titans
Our man on the ground, N. Sudarshan, is reporting clear, blue skies from Ahmedabad at the moment. That said, there is forecast for showers later today. Let’s see...
Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka (replacement), Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.
MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh (replacement).