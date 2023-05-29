Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

May 29, 2023 17:24
Good news

More promising news from the Stadium. It’s bright and sunny in Ahmeadabad two hours prior to start of the play

May 29, 2023 17:07
HEAD-TO-HEAD

Chennai Super Kings 1 - 3 Gujarat Titans

May 29, 2023 17:03
WHY GT CLICKED

May 29, 2023 17:02
WHY CSK CLICKED

May 29, 2023 16:53
Weather watch

Our man on the ground, N. Sudarshan, is reporting clear, blue skies from Ahmedabad at the moment. That said, there is forecast for showers later today. Let’s see...

May 29, 2023 15:09
GT SQUAD

Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka (replacement), Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

May 29, 2023 15:08
CSK SQUAD

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh (replacement).