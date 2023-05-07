IPL News

GT vs LSG head-to-head in IPL: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants overall stats, most runs, wickets

GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 07 May, 2023 09:30 IST
Krunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants (right) and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans.

Krunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants (right) and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns in an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. In three matches between the two teams so far in the IPL, Gujarat is unbeaten.

GT VS LSG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 3
Gujarat Titans won: 3
Lucknow Super Giants won: 0
Last result: Gujarat Titans won by seven runs (Lucknow; 2023)

After beating Rajasthan Royals in the final of IPL 2022 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans has faced three defeats in five matches at home this season. It first went down to Kolkata Knight Riders, courtesy Rinku Singh’s heroics, before losing to Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

GT OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT AHMEDABAD
Matches played: 6
GT Won: 3
GT Lost: 3
Win%: 50.00
Last result: Lost to DC by five runs (May 2023)
Last five results: GT won - 2; GT lost - 3
IPL 2023 STATS IN AHMEDABAD
Matches played: 5
Batting first team won: 2
Batting second team won: 3
Average first innings total: 179
Highest successful chase: 205 (KKR vs GT)

MOST RUNS IN GT VS LSG IPL MATCHES

BatterMatchesRunsStrike RateAverage Highest Score
Hardik Pandya (GT)3110120.8736.6666
Rahul Tewatia (GT)364152.38- 40*
Shubman Gill (GT)363116.6631.5063*

MOST WICKETS IN GT VS LSG IPL MATCHES

BowlerMatches WicketsEconomy RateAverageBBI
Rashid Khan (GT)367.0914.004/24
Mohammad Shami (GT) (GT)344.8012.003/25
R. Sai Kishore (GT) 123.503.502/7

