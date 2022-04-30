IPL News GT vs RCB, IPL 2022 live: Head to head records, key stats, where to watch Gujarat vs Bangalore RCB vs GT, IPL 2022: Here's the Predicted Playing 11, toss, stats and team updates for the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 30 April, 2022 12:07 IST Virat Kohli's slump is not helping the Royal Challengers Bangalore's top order with the side losing its second consecutive game this past week. - IPL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar Last Updated: 30 April, 2022 12:07 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore. GT vs RCB Head to Head StatsThis is the first time Royal Challengers are facing Gujarat Titans in the IPL.DREAM11 PREDICTIONWicketkeeper: Wriddhiman SahaBatsmen: Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, Virat KohliAll-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Hardik PandyaBowlers: Rashid Khan (C), Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC)Predicted Playing 11: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.Predicted Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj IPL 2022: Titans test for misfiring RCB When: Saturday, April 30 at 15:30 ISTWhere: Brabourne Stadium, MumbaiComplete Squads:GT: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor AhmadRCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Jason Behrendorff, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Chama V Milind, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam