GT vs SRH head-to-head record in IPL: Gujarat Titans looks to trump Sunrisers Hyderabad to seal playoff spot

Team Sportstar
15 May, 2023 06:26 IST
Gujarat Titans’ captain, Hardik Pandya along with Noor Ahmad.

Gujarat Titans' captain, Hardik Pandya along with Noor Ahmad.

Gujarat Titans takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 61 of the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Here is the head-to-head record between the two teams:

GT vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL

  • ⦿Matches played: 2
  • ⦿Gujarat Titans won: 1
  • ⦿Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1
  • ⦿Last result: GT won by five wickets (April 2023)

What happened the last time these two sides met?

Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia joined hands to pull off a heist for the Titans. With 22 runs needed in the last over, the duo clattered four sixes to secure an improbable five-wicket win for the eventual champion. Umran Malik too had a field day with a five-wicket haul but ended in the losing side. Abhishek Sharma and current captain Aiden Markram scored fifties earlier to help SRH to a competitive total before Wriddhiman Saha set the platform for Rashid and Tewatia’s late flourish.

GT record at Narendra Modi Stadium

Games Played - 7

Wins - 4

Loss - 3

Last game - Beat Mumbai Indians by 56 runs.

Best Performers in GT vs SRH
Most Runs - Abhishek Sharma (107)
Highest Score - Wriddhiman Saha (68)
Most Wickets - Umran Malik (6)
Best Bowling Figures - Umran Malik (5/25)

