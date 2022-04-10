IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans hope to keep win streak intact against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans couldn't have asked for a better start to its maiden IPL campaign with three straight wins and would look to continue it when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium here on Monday.

Titans pulled off a heist in its last match against Punjab Kings when Rahul Tewatia knocked off the required 12 runs with two sixes off the final two balls of the match.

Opener Shubhman Gill has looked in pristine touch, scoring at a brisk pace without taking many risks and the team will hope he continues to give solid starts so that the rest of the batting unit can bat around him.



If fellow opener Matthew Wade can chip in with quick runs, the team’s batting unit will look more threatening while reducing the pressure on the likes of captain Hardik Pandya and David Miller as well.





SRH comes off the back of a much-needed win against CSK - IPL/Sportzpics

Sunrisers come into the game after a morale-boosting first win of the tournament against Chennai Super Kings.

After the bowlers restricted CSK to a modest score, openers Abhishek Sharma and skipper Kane Williamson laid the foundation for an easy eight-wicket win with an 89-run stand.

Sunrisers though will face a much bigger test against a strong bowling attack of the Titans led by Mohammed Shammi, Lockie Ferguson and its former player Rashid Khan, all of whom are in good wicket-taking form.

How the Sunrisers' top-order face up to the Titans’ bowlers could well determine which way the match goes.