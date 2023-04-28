IPL News

Lucknow Super Giants at 257/5, second-highest ever IPL score

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 263/5 against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013 remains the highest team total in IPL.

28 April, 2023 21:06 IST
Lucknow Super Giants batsman Marcus Stoinis in action. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

Lucknow Super Giants scored the second-highest team total ever in IPL when it amassed 257/5 in an evening match against the Punjab Kings at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

A hapless PBKS attack watched on in despair as Kyle Mayers’ brisk fifty and brutal power-hitting from Ayush Badoni and Marcus Stoinis took LSG to a seemingly insurmountable first-innings score on a belter of a wicket.

LSG reached the 200-mark with 24 legal balls to spare in its innings. Stoinis fell for a 40-ball 72. Nicholas Pooran racked up a 19-ball 45. Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada conceded in excess of 50 in their four overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 263/5 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013 remains the highest team total in IPL. Chris Gayle struck an unbeaten 175 off just 66 balls to help Bangalore beat Pune by a massive 130-run margin. Gayle reached his century off just 30 deliveries which, at the time, was four balls faster than the fastest hundred in limited-overs cricket, hit by Andrew Symonds for Kent against Middlesex in 2004.

