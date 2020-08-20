KXIP, Royals land in UAE; set ball rolling for bio-secure IPL

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab arrived in the UAE on Thursday for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins on September 19.

The other franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, is also scheduled to reach Abu Dhabi later on Thursday. Royals and KXIP landed in Dubai via a chartered flight, which will be the norm this IPL due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The players have already been tested multiple times before departure, and they will now undergo a six-day isolation period with testing on the first, third and sixth day. As per the protocol, if they clear the tests, they will be eligible to enter the bio-bubble. The players and support staff will, subsequently, be tested every fifth day of the tournament.

Defending champion Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will arrive in the UAE on Friday while the the other two teams, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, will land on August 23.