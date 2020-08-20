IPL 2020: M.S. Dhoni smashed sixes in all directions at training sessions

Some of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s sixes, monster hits, travelled beyond the stands during Chennai Super King’s practice sessions that concluded here on Thursday.

Talking to Sportstar, CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan said, “Dhoni is striking the ball very well. And there were plenty of sixes in all directions. Dhoni was his usual self, relaxed, confident and happy.”

He added the team got to know about his retirement from international cricket only from his Instagram post. “The team was surprised.”

CSK leaves for UAE — the Indian Premier League starts on September 19 — on Friday afternoon. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined the side here on Thursday.

CSK CEO said the five-day camp in Chennai served its purpose. “The boys had not trained for a long time and this was good for them. Coming after a break, they did not stretch themselves fully. That could have led to injuries. But the cricketers gradually found their rhythm,” Viswanathan said.

“There will be another six days of quarantine for the team once we land in Dubai. So I would say the camp here was vital for many players,” he added.

CSK’s CEO was impressed with quite a few cricketers. “I thought M. Vijay was striking the ball very well. So was Rituraj Gaekwad. We have a lot of options in the side,” he said.

The net bowlers played their part and Viswanathan was pleased with the way paceman Aswin Crist bowled. The seamer was returning to cricket after three years and underwent a back surgery in New Zealand under the same surgeon who operated on Shane Bond.

“Crist was there on all the days. He was bowling well. In fact, he looked sharp. The boys are in the right frame of mind. The signs are good for CSK,” said Viswanathan.