Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: M.S. Dhoni smashed sixes in all directions at training sessions CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan revealed that Ravindra Jadeja joined the squad in Chennai on Thursday. The team will have a six-day quarantine on landing in the UAE. S. Dinakar Chennai 20 August, 2020 21:48 IST M.S. Dhoni at a training session at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. - K. PICHUMANI S. Dinakar Chennai 20 August, 2020 21:48 IST Some of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s sixes, monster hits, travelled beyond the stands during Chennai Super King’s practice sessions that concluded here on Thursday.Talking to Sportstar, CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan said, “Dhoni is striking the ball very well. And there were plenty of sixes in all directions. Dhoni was his usual self, relaxed, confident and happy.”He added the team got to know about his retirement from international cricket only from his Instagram post. “The team was surprised.”CSK leaves for UAE — the Indian Premier League starts on September 19 — on Friday afternoon. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined the side here on Thursday.READ| M.S. Dhoni’s 183: Venugopal Rao reveals on-field moments CSK CEO said the five-day camp in Chennai served its purpose. “The boys had not trained for a long time and this was good for them. Coming after a break, they did not stretch themselves fully. That could have led to injuries. But the cricketers gradually found their rhythm,” Viswanathan said.“There will be another six days of quarantine for the team once we land in Dubai. So I would say the camp here was vital for many players,” he added.READ| PM Modi: Dhoni illustration of new India where family name doesn’t make destiny CSK’s CEO was impressed with quite a few cricketers. “I thought M. Vijay was striking the ball very well. So was Rituraj Gaekwad. We have a lot of options in the side,” he said.The net bowlers played their part and Viswanathan was pleased with the way paceman Aswin Crist bowled. The seamer was returning to cricket after three years and underwent a back surgery in New Zealand under the same surgeon who operated on Shane Bond.“Crist was there on all the days. He was bowling well. In fact, he looked sharp. The boys are in the right frame of mind. The signs are good for CSK,” said Viswanathan. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos