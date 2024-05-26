Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in the Indian Premier League 2024 Final at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
KKR is eyeing its third IPL title after winning it twice in 2012 and 2014 while SRH is looking for its second championship after 2016.
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful teams in the IPL history with five titles each.
Here is the list of teams with the most IPL titles.
MOST IPL TITLES
- Mumbai Indians — 5 titles
- Chennai Super Kings — 5 titles
- Kolkata Knight Riders — 2 titles
- Rajasthan Royals — 1 title
- Sunrisers Hyderabad — 1 title
- Gujarat Titans — 1 title
- Deccan Chargers — 1 title
