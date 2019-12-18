IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 auction: Top five batsmen to watch out for on Thursday With six players getting added to the final auction pool, a total of 338 cricketers will go under the hammer at the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on December 19. IANS Kolkata Last Updated: 18 December, 2019 22:49 IST Chris Lynn has been a consistent performer for KKR in the last three seasons, averaging 397 runs at a strike rate of 150. - Getty Images IANS Kolkata Last Updated: 18 December, 2019 22:49 IST Chris LynnReleased by Kolkata Knight Riders, Lynn will still have many suitors owing to his aggressive batting style at the top of the order. Lynn holds the record for most sixes in Big Bash League history with 123 maximums and is two runs short of becoming the highest run-scorer (1947 by Michael Klinger) in the tournament’s history.Eoin MorganMorgan is a big-hitting batsman and can hold the middle-order together. The left-hander’s 71-ball 148 against Afghanistan in the 50-over World Cup was one of the standout knocks in 2019.IPL 2020 auction FAQsShimron HetmyerThe 22-year-old West Indian is yet to make it big in the IPL and was not at his best for Royal Challengers Bangalore last season, but the big—hitter who was released by RCB ahead of the auction, has already made a case for himself with a match-winning 85—ball century in the first ODI against India in Chennai.Robin UthappaHe was released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the auction after a quiet 2019 season. But Uthappa might still be of interest to many franchises. Uthappa is a clean hitter of the cricket ball and also comes in with a lot of IPL experience.Aaron FinchFinch is an explosive opener who, once he gets going, can give a team a great start. He can also be part of the leadership group on any side and provide them with key inputs.Read: Maxwell, Steyn, Lynn among 40 players with top base price for auction