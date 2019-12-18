IPL 2020 auction: Top five batsmen to watch out for on Thursday

Chris Lynn

Released by Kolkata Knight Riders, Lynn will still have many suitors owing to his aggressive batting style at the top of the order. Lynn holds the record for most sixes in Big Bash League history with 123 maximums and is two runs short of becoming the highest run-scorer (1947 by Michael Klinger) in the tournament’s history.

Eoin Morgan

Morgan is a big-hitting batsman and can hold the middle-order together. The left-hander’s 71-ball 148 against Afghanistan in the 50-over World Cup was one of the standout knocks in 2019.

IPL 2020 auction FAQs

Shimron Hetmyer

The 22-year-old West Indian is yet to make it big in the IPL and was not at his best for Royal Challengers Bangalore last season, but the big—hitter who was released by RCB ahead of the auction, has already made a case for himself with a match-winning 85—ball century in the first ODI against India in Chennai.

Robin Uthappa

He was released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the auction after a quiet 2019 season. But Uthappa might still be of interest to many franchises. Uthappa is a clean hitter of the cricket ball and also comes in with a lot of IPL experience.

Aaron Finch

Finch is an explosive opener who, once he gets going, can give a team a great start. He can also be part of the leadership group on any side and provide them with key inputs.

