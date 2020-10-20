IPL 2020: Ageing squad may have run out of juice, says CSK coach Fleming

Following its seven-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals, seventh from 10 matches, Chennai Super Kings’ path to the playoffs now looks remote and coach Stephen Fleming conceded that the team is running out of juice with its ageing squad.



“It’s fair to say looking at the table now that this team may have run out of juice,” said Fleming after the loss pushed the team down to the last place in the standings.



“If you’re looking at a three-year cycle, we won the first year; lost off the last ball last year. We always thought that the third year with an ageing squad would be difficult. And Dubai (UAE) has challenged us with a whole new set of requirements,” the former New Zealand captain added.



Sharing his assessment of Monday’s match, Fleming felt the team had no momentum while batting as it kept losing wickets and accepted that the Royals outplayed his side.



CSK vs RR: This season we weren't really there, says Dhoni



CSK’s only chance to make it to the last four, something it has achieved in every season so far, is to win its remaining matches and hope for other results to go its way. Fleming though sounded pessimistic and revealed the team morale is low.



“I think there’s an outside chance that we can get through, but when you’re relying on other results and a change of form for your own team, it’s hard to be upbeat and positive,” he signed off.