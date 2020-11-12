Krunal Pandya stopped at Mumbai airport over possession of undisclosed valuables: report

Mumbai Indians player Krunal Pandya on his arrival at the Mumbai International Airport from UAE, has been reportedly stopped by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday.

According to ANI, the cricketer was stopped by DRI over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables.

Cricketer Krunal Pandya stopped by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, while returning from UAE: DRI sources pic.twitter.com/9Yk82coBgz — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Krunal was on his way back home after MI won the IPL title for the fifth time on Tuesday.