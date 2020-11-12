IPL 2020 News

Krunal Pandya stopped at Mumbai airport over possession of undisclosed valuables: report

The allrounder was stopped by DRI at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables.

12 November, 2020 20:18 IST

Krunal Pandya in action MI's match in IPL 2020.   -  BCCI/Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians player Krunal Pandya on his arrival at the Mumbai International Airport from UAE, has been reportedly stopped by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday.

According to ANI, the cricketer was stopped by DRI over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables.

 

Krunal was on his way back home after MI won the IPL title for the fifth time on Tuesday.

