Warner after win over KXIP: Rashid Khan gets shown a lot of respect

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner praised 'world class' Rashid Khan for his role in the team's 69-run thrashing of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on Thursday.

Rashid claimed 3-12 from his four overs as the win propelled SRH to third in the points table. Warner said, "Rashid obviously gets shown a lot of respect, he's a world class bowler and it's nice to have him. Obviously it's disappointing and sad for Bhuvi but having him out gives others opportunities and we did okay."

KXIP's Nicholas Pooran proved a threat to SRH with a 17-ball fifty -- the fastest of the ongoing tournament -- but he ultimately fell to Rashid on 77.

"Enjoyed it, but was a little nervous when Nicholas was hitting them out with four overs to get in. I played with him in Bangladesh and when he's hitting it clean, you always think it's hard," said Warner.

Warner (52) and Jonny Bairstow (97) put on their fifth 100-run partnership in the IPL since 2019 to set the tone for SRH.

Of their partnership, Warner said, "I don't know why people think there's so much hatred between the two countries! It's going well, at the moment I'm just giving him strike. Look we really enjoy batting together out there. We tried to take it to them and fortunately enough today we were able to get through the powerplay."

KXIP suffered a fourth straight loss in the 2020 IPL which leaves it bottom of the table with two points.

Having set a target of 202, KXIP openers and top-scorers, KL Rahul (11) and Mayank Agarwal (9), fell early in the chase. Apart from Pooran's 77, no other batsman gave a good account of themselves as KXIP was bowled out for 132.

On the chase, skipper Rahul said, "When we lose wickets in the PowerPlay, it's gonna be tough, especially when we're playing only six batters. Getting Mayank run-out wasn't the ideal start, it was a disaster. It was also one of those days when everything we hit in the air went to the fielders."

SRH looked set for a huge score when it was 160 for no loss after 15 overs but KXIP bowlers Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh pulled things back for the side.

"The last five games we struggled with our death bowling, but that was a positive today. The boys showed courage and pulled things bat, you expect them to score 230-plus after that start. Bishnoi's shown a lot of heart, he's not been afraid whether it's the PowerPlay or at the back end. He's enjoyed those occasions," said Rahul.

On Pooran's knock, the 28-year-old said, "Pooran is just so good to watch and he's batting really well. He did the same thing every time he got a chance last year as well. One more thing for us to stay positive about, we know that Nicky will come good."