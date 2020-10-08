Home IPL 2020 News KXIP vs SRH LIVE: Nicholas Pooran slams fastest of IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP LIVE, IPL 2020: Pooran collected 28 off Abdul Samad's first over, hammering the spinner for four sixes and a four to reach the landmark. Team Sportstar 08 October, 2020 22:39 IST Nicholas Pooran slammed a quickfire fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 08 October, 2020 22:39 IST Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran slammed the fastest fifty (17 balls) of IPL 2020 in the ongoing encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Thursday.Pooran collected 28 off Abdul Samad's first over, hammering the spinner for four sixes and a four to reach the landmark. He is now second only to skipper KL Rahul, who holds the record for fastest half-century (14 balls) for Kings XI against Delhi Daredevils in 2018. SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Maxwell departs but Pooran fifty keeps Kings XI on course Chasing 202, Kings XI lost openers Mayank Agarwal and Rahul cheaply. But that didn't deter Pooran, who had got stuck into Abhishek Sharma and T Natarajan slamming the duo for three sixes combined. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos