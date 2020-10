IPL 2020, CSK vs RCB Predicted Chennai batting order Updates: Should Kedar Jadhav bat at No. 8, Curran ahead of Dhoni?

A struggling CSK will be up against Virat Kohli's RCB in Dubai on Saturday. The focus will be on in-form players Devdutt Padikkal and Faf du Plessis. Chennai Super Kings has been under the cosh with the batting order being a major bone of contention. Here's the predicted batting order for CSK for Saturday night's game.

Predicted Chennai batting order

1. Shane Watson

2. Faf du Plessis

3. Ambati Rayudu

4. Sam Curran

5. MS Dhoni

6. Dwayne Bravo

7. Ravindra Jadeja

8. Kedar Jadhav

9. Karn Sharma

10. Shardul Thakur

11. Deepak Chahar

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif