IPL 2020, CSK vs RCB: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday.

The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 15-8 head-to-head win/loss record over RCB, with one match washed out.

In the last edition, Chennai and Bangalore had featured in the very first game at the Chepauk Stadium. The season opener was a slow low-scoring encounter, with RCB bowled out for 70 and CSK winning by seven wickets in the 18th over.

In the other match of the season, Virat Kohli-led side edged past Chennai by just one run, despite an unbeaten 84 from captain MS Dhoni.

Overall, CSK has won the IPL thrice and has also claimed two Champions League T20 (CLT20) titles. On the other hand, RCB has reached three IPL finals and one CLT20 summit clash.

Dhoni has scored the most runs against RCB in IPL history. He has amassed 741 runs at an average of 41.78 and strike rate of 143.58 in 25 innings.

Meanwhile, his counterpart, Kohli - has scored the most runs versus CSK in IPL history. He has accumulated 747 runs at an average of 37.35 and strike rate of 124.08 in 23 innings.