Women’s T20 Challenge: Players asked to assemble on Oct 13

India’s women cricketers will assemble in Mumbai on October 13 and will be under quarantine for more than a week before flying out to the United Arab Emirates for the Women’s T20 Challenge.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the teams, but several Indian players - both capped and uncapped - told Sportstar that they have been informed about their selection.

While the players are likely to leave for the UAE on October 22, they will be tested multiple times during their quarantine phase in Mumbai.

A senior BCCI official indicated that the players will be staying inside the bubble in Dubai, while all the four matches will be played in Sharjah.

The players will enter the bio-bubble after three negative RT-PCR tests. However, there are concerns over the preparation time for the event, which will be played from November 4 to 9.

“We have not played any forms of cricket since March, so it will be bit of a challenge to go out there and perform. Hopefully, we will have some preparation time before the tournament begins,” a senior player said.