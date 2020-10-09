Cricket Cricket Women’s T20 Challenge: Players asked to assemble on Oct 13 While the players are likely to leave for the UAE on October 22, they will be tested multiple times during their quarantine phase in Mumbai. Shayan Acharya Mumbai 09 October, 2020 20:28 IST India cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues in action at Women's T20 Challenge in Jaipur in 2019. - FILE PHOTO/ V.V. KRISHNAN Shayan Acharya Mumbai 09 October, 2020 20:28 IST India’s women cricketers will assemble in Mumbai on October 13 and will be under quarantine for more than a week before flying out to the United Arab Emirates for the Women’s T20 Challenge.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the teams, but several Indian players - both capped and uncapped - told Sportstar that they have been informed about their selection.While the players are likely to leave for the UAE on October 22, they will be tested multiple times during their quarantine phase in Mumbai.A senior BCCI official indicated that the players will be staying inside the bubble in Dubai, while all the four matches will be played in Sharjah.READ| IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP preview: The Knight Riders challenge for Kings XI The players will enter the bio-bubble after three negative RT-PCR tests. However, there are concerns over the preparation time for the event, which will be played from November 4 to 9.“We have not played any forms of cricket since March, so it will be bit of a challenge to go out there and perform. Hopefully, we will have some preparation time before the tournament begins,” a senior player said. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos