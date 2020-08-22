Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Chris Morris join RCB team-mates in Dubai South African trio of AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris arrived in Dubai in the wee hours of Saturday to join their RCB team-mates for the IPL 2020. PTI Dubai 22 August, 2020 16:04 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore has three top South African cricketers - AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris - in its ranks. - K. Murali Kumar PTI Dubai 22 August, 2020 16:04 IST It was “steaming” outside as the South African trio of AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris arrived here in the wee hours of Saturday to join their Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates for the upcoming IPL.Moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the T20 league will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. The video of their arrival was shared by RCB on its official Twitter handle.“I am very excited, very happy to be here. Travelling was bit different to normal but we have made it here with my South African friends and we are very happy to be back in the RCB family. I am looking forward to my COVID-19 test,” de Villiers said. And here it is RCB fans, the moment you’ve all been waiting for! @ABdeVilliers17, @DaleSteyn62 and @Tipo_Morris have joined the team in Dubai!#PlayBold #TravelDay #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/l0n09ZV5Jb— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 22, 2020 All the Indian players from the star-studded Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians touched down in the UAE on Friday for the world’s biggest T20 league.“It’s going to be interesting to play in the heat. We got here like 3 am in the morning and it was steaming outside. Looking forward to what’s it going to be like in a few weeks,” said veteran speedster Steyn.RCB skipper Virat Kohli made his own arrangements to reach Dubai directly from Mumbai following all BCCI SOP.READ: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul land in UAE ahead of T20 tournamentOn arrival, Morris said he was feeling a bit nervous. “It’s been quite a while that we have played the game that we love. So yeah very challenging but we are very excited to get going, a little bit nervous too to be honest,” Morris said.Considering that the safety of the players and other members of the travelling party is the franchise’s top priority, RCB have booked one entire wing of a luxury hotel, adding up to 150 rooms.The players are not allowed to venture out of their rooms during the six-day isolation period.The players, who were already tested multiple times before departure, are undergoing a six-day isolation period with testing on days 1, 3 and 6. If they clear all the tests, they will be eligible to enter the tournament’s bio-bubble and start training.Subsequently, the players and support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos