IPL 2021, Match 23: CSK vs SRH - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH: Two teams at the opposite ends of the table clash as MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings faces David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi.

28 April, 2021 08:24 IST

Chennai Super Kings has a 11-4 head to head win record against Sunrisers Hyderabad- Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 23 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitely stadium in New Delhi.

Head-to-head: (15 matches: CSK 11| SRH 4)

Last IPL meeting: 

CSK (167/6 in 20 overs) beat SRH (147/6 in 20 overs)

In its last meeting in Dubai, CSK registered a 20-run win over SRH. Batting first, valuable knocks from Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson and Sam Curran helped CSK post a competitive total on board. In reply, Kane Williamson starred with a 39-ball 57 but his knock went in vain.

In the other fixture, SRH won by seven runs.

Top performers in this fixture

Top run-gettersMost Runs
Suresh Raina (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)415
MS Dhoni (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)399
Shane Watson (CSK 2018-2020)353
Top wicket-takersMost Wickets
Dwayne Bravo (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)17
Deepak Chahar (CSK 2018-2020)9
Mohit Sharma (CSK 2013-2015)8

 

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

Top run-gettersMost Runs
David Warner (SRH)548
Faf du Plessis (CSK)449
Manish Pandey (SRH)425
Top wicket-takersMost Wickets
Rashid Khan (SRH)20
T Natarajan (SRH)16
Sandeep Sharma (SRH)14