IPL 2021, Match 23: CSK vs SRH - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH: Two teams at the opposite ends of the table clash as MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings faces David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi. Team Sportstar 28 April, 2021 08:24 IST Chennai Super Kings has a 11-4 head to head win record against Sunrisers Hyderabad- Sportzpics Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 23 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitely stadium in New Delhi.Head-to-head: (15 matches: CSK 11| SRH 4)The two teams have played 15 matches in the IPL, with the CSK winning 11 and RCB winning four.Last IPL meeting: CSK (167/6 in 20 overs) beat SRH (147/6 in 20 overs)In its last meeting in Dubai, CSK registered a 20-run win over SRH. Batting first, valuable knocks from Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson and Sam Curran helped CSK post a competitive total on board. In reply, Kane Williamson starred with a 39-ball 57 but his knock went in vain. In the other fixture, SRH won by seven runs.Top performers in this fixtureTop run-gettersMost RunsSuresh Raina (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)415MS Dhoni (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)399Shane Watson (CSK 2018-2020)353Top wicket-takersMost WicketsDwayne Bravo (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)17Deepak Chahar (CSK 2018-2020)9Mohit Sharma (CSK 2013-2015)8 STARS FROM LAST SEASONTop run-gettersMost RunsDavid Warner (SRH)548Faf du Plessis (CSK)449Manish Pandey (SRH)425Top wicket-takersMost WicketsRashid Khan (SRH)20T Natarajan (SRH)16Sandeep Sharma (SRH)14