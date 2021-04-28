IPL 2021, Match 23: CSK vs SRH - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 23 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitely stadium in New Delhi.

Head-to-head: (15 matches: CSK 11| SRH 4)

The two teams have played 15 matches in the IPL, with the CSK winning 11 and RCB winning four.

Last IPL meeting:

CSK (167/6 in 20 overs) beat SRH (147/6 in 20 overs)

In its last meeting in Dubai, CSK registered a 20-run win over SRH. Batting first, valuable knocks from Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson and Sam Curran helped CSK post a competitive total on board. In reply, Kane Williamson starred with a 39-ball 57 but his knock went in vain.

In the other fixture, SRH won by seven runs.

Top performers in this fixture

Top run-getters Most Runs Suresh Raina (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 415 MS Dhoni (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 399 Shane Watson (CSK 2018-2020) 353 Top wicket-takers Most Wickets Dwayne Bravo (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 17 Deepak Chahar (CSK 2018-2020) 9 Mohit Sharma (CSK 2013-2015) 8

STARS FROM LAST SEASON