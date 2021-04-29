IPL 2021 MI vs RR: Needed that win badly - Rohit after Mumbai's seven-wicket win over Rajasthan

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was satisfied with his team's performance and said that it was a collective effor after his side snapped its losing streak and bounced back with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.

"We needed that win badly after a couple of losses. We did everything right today, right from ball one, and very clinical towards the end as well. Individuals took the responsibilities that were given to them, it was a collective effort. Guys were positive as they got to know we were going to Delhi, because it was a good pitch, not like Chennai. I thought the bowlers did the job for us," Rohit said.

IPL 2021 MI vs RR Highlights: Mumbai beats Rajasthan by 7 wickets, De Kock shines

Batting first, Rajasthan posted 171/4 as Mumbai chased down the target in 18.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

"In the last 7 overs we gave around 50 runs with 7 seven wickets in hand for them. Playing the conditions is very important. We knew that we're going to play on good pitches after Chennai. We didn't adapt well as a team there, but having said, it looks like from here on the pitch will suit us. There's a lot of discussion that happens around us, because there's a way we want to play.

"It's very easy to go down when we know they're 110 in 12 overs, it's very easy to lose confidence. But we stuck to our plans. Very happy with Quinny's knock, we know how good he can be. Not to forget Krunal's innings as well," the Mumbai skipper said.

Mumbai all-rounder Krunal Pandya did a fantastic job with the bat as he scored a match-winning 39 off 26 deliveries and forged an important half-century stand with de Kock.

"Yeah good to get time in the middle. I got a few balls before I could express myself. It's a good feeling to be back in winning ways, momentum is very important in this tournament. Once you win one, you can win 2-3 games in a row. As a team we like the ball coming onto the bat and this wicket does that," Krunal said.

Mumbai snapped its losing streak and returned to winning ways and Krunal said that the team is looking forward for the next three games.

"Looking forward to the next three games here and just want to continue this winning momentum. Bumrah has done it day in day out, he bowled those four tough overs and the way he executes is amazing," he said.

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson admitted that his side was '20-25 runs short.'

"We were a few runs short, 20-25 short. We built it up nicely and didn't capitalise. I think they had a very decent bowling line-up, we also have a good bowling line-up. It's just about our batters performing a little more and I'm sure we'll do it," Samson said.

Defending the total, Rajasthan failed to pick wickets at regular intervals as Quinton de Kock slammed a brilliant unbeaten half-century to take his team home. Samson, however, put the onus on the batting order.

"Till now our bowlers have done a good job. Our bowlers did well but it was a good wicket. It's just about scoring more. The process to do that is to back ourselves and play some positive cricket," he said.