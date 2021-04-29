IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, MI vs RR: Toss at 03:00 PM, Rohit's Mumbai faces Samson's Rajasthan

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021 Match 24 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Toss at 03:00 PM

The Preview

It holds the edge when it comes to recent head-to-head record, having won five of the last six matches against dominant Mumbai Indians. However, ahead of its clash against the defending champion, Rajasthan Royals will be hoping to make the most of its limited resources.

As if losing Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes to injuries wasn’t a big blow, the Royals will also miss the services of Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye, who have pulled out due to COVID-related issues. The new captain-director of cricket combo of Sanju Samson and Kumar Sangakkara will be hoping to make the best of the four overseas cricketers - Jos Buttler, David Miller, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman - at their disposal.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh